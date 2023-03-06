The Wyoming State Legislature has concluded 67th general session today. This was a 40-day session working through issues important to Wyoming people. We focused on the issues that affect families when they balance their checkbooks, when they buy food, when they send their kids to school, and when they consider their futures. And we are steadfast in our resolve to push ahead with good ideas and good policy that make a difference in their daily lives—not high-minded political dogma that ignores our realities here in Wyoming. Fighting hard for Wyoming values and good solutions for Wyoming problems — not cater to misguided dogma.

Overview

At the start of the Session, a total of 497 bills and resolutions were numbered for introduction. The Wyoming Legislature passed a total of 196 bills. Of the 197 pieces of legislation that were introduced in the Senate, 101 of those bills passed both the House and Senate. The House introduced 300 bills and 95 of those garnered the approval of both bodies.

Budget and Education Priorities

I am proud to say we put $1.4 billion into savings, more than any prior Wyoming Legislature.

About half of the savings in the supplemental budget bill goes to K-12 savings in the Common School Permanent Land Fund and the Common School Reserve Account. These savings will benefit future generations and provide returns that will help tackle our state’s economic ups-and-downs. Because we know from experience that good times are usually followed by hard times.

We also spent responsibly, with just $1 in spending for every $3.50 in savings. More than half of the $380 million in spending in the supplemental budget bill is for K-12 education.

Providing Relief to Hardworking Families

This session the Legislature passed HB0099, which provides immediate property tax relief by

opening up the eligibility process of an existing property tax program to more Wyoming

residents. The bill counters rising home values due to inflation by broadening eligibility for tax refunds to more qualifying residents. The bill bumps up eligibility to 125 percent of median income and allows for a refund up to 75 percent of a residential property owner’s tax bill.

The House and Senate also passed Joint Resolution 3 - Property tax residential property taxes, which will go before Wyoming voters in the general election in 2024. If approved, the resolution would authorize the Legislature to create a subclass of owner-occupied primary residences. Creating this subclass is critical for the Legislature’s capability to bring bills in the future that could result in more meaningful property tax relief for Wyoming citizens. I voted to pass this critical resolution and had the privilege of being present when it was signed into law by the Governor on March 3.

In another critical action for Wyoming families, the House and Senate passed HB 4 - Medicaid twelve-month postpartum coverage, which was signed by the Governor on March 3 in an emotional public ceremony attended by legislators from both chambers and advocates for the bill. I voted to pass this bill to provide needed help for up to 2,000 Wyoming mothers. Depression is real and by taking care of the mothers, we help the babies too. This is pro-life.

A few summaries regarding additional notable measures follow:

SF0120 - Restoration of civil rights. This bill allows non-violent felons to regain their civil rights, including the right to own and use guns, serve on a jury and hold public office after five years. If a person is a repeat offender, they are automatically ineligible for rights restoration. Those convicted of violent crimes such as murder, kidnapping and sexual assault are not eligible to have their civil rights restored without a pardon from the Governor. I believe in timely restoration of rights for those with non-violent crimes to help reduce recidivism. Amendment impacts, such as a five year delay in return of rights are why I voted against the bill. It passed in the House and Senate and now moves to the Governor’s desk.

SF 181 – Drug induced homicide. This bill amends the existing drug-induced homicide law to include unlawfully delivering fentanyl, heroin or methamphetamine to another person. If the person overdoes, it would be considered a manslaughter charge. The bill also allows for those who try to provide medical assistance as a mitigating circumstance for sentencing. As we continue to see the rise in these dangerous drugs being used and distributed, I believe it is appropriate that these drugs are added to this statute. This bill failed on third reading.

HB 152 - Life is a Human Right Bill. The Senate made some significant changes to the bill stripping out the trigger amendment that this bill would only go into effect if last year's abortion ban were found unconstitutional; instead, this bill will go into effect immediately upon the Governor's signature. Additional changes to the bill included removing language that interprets the Wyoming Constitution, a section that would have given the bill sponsor and cosponsors standing to intervene in court cases, and added in exemptions for rape and incest when a police report is provided. It includes an inappropriate definition of fertilization rather than conception. I voted against the bill, because it is poorly written, has significant constitutional concerns and likely will face another court challenge — not save life. Many constituents oppose the bill. It destroys any potential for progress with the trigger ban enacted last year, currently held up in court pending a December decision. We should endeavor to do no harm to both the mother and the baby — life does matter. It passed in a heavily amended form through the House and Senate and moves to the Governor’s desk for his consideration.

HB0195 - American rescue plan act appropriations-amendments. This bill makes changes and repeals some appropriations related to COVID-19 relief money. Some of the notable changes include:

· Additional $25 million for qualifying health and human service infrastructure and capital construction projects;

· $15 million to address inflation-related health and human services infrastructure project costs; and

· $5 million to cities, counties, and tribal governments in Wyoming for affordable housing infrastructure and utilities.

This bill has passed both the House and Senate and moves to the Governor for his consideration.

I am grateful for the opportunity and privilege to represent you. Please contact me at bill.henderson@wyoleg.gov.