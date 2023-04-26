David Zayas, an actor best known for his role as Angel Batista on the award-winning Showtime series “Dexter,” is set to visit Laramie County Community College in May.
David Zayas will join Matt McLachlan, a playwright from New York, and D.J. Zayas, a director from New York, in the first week of May speaking to and working with LCCC students.
“It’s important for our theatre students to work with professionals in the same way it’s important for anybody to talk to professionals,” said Jason Pasqua, LCCC Theatre instructor. “We don’t have a lot of models for what it means to be a working artist. So, why is this valuable? It’s to show the students that this is possible. You want this? This is what it is.”
A Conversation with David Zayas, a speaking event, is set for 7 p.m. May 1 in the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus. Performances of “With a Little Help From My Friends: A Student Showcase” will follow at 7 p.m. on May 4, 5 and 6 in the LCCC Playhouse. This is a student showcase made up of new work written and directed by LCCC students.
McLachlan and D.J. Zayas worked with students in the writing and rewriting process and will be on campus working with students on the final rehearsals.
Tickets for “With a Little Help From My Friends” are $10, with a portion of proceeds going to support LCCC’s Theatre Club. Call 307.432.1626 to reserve tickets or email boxoffice@lccc.wy.edu .
David Zayas began his acting career with LAByrinth Theater Company in 1992. Before that, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1981-1985 and in the New York Police Department from 1986-2000. His selected TV work includes “Shut Eye” on Hulu, “Gotham” on Fox, “Bloodline” on Netflix, “Blue Bloods” on CBS and “Pose” on F/X. David Zayas’ film appearances include “Michael Clayton,” “The Expendables,” “Ride,” “Tallulah,” “Annie,” “Body Cam” and “R#J.” Zayas has also appeared in several theater productions, including “In Arabia We’d All Be Kings” and “Jesus Hopped the Train.” On Broadway, he appeared in the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Anna in the Tropics” by Nilo Cruz and directed by Emily Mann. Most recently, he starred in the play “Cost of Living.”
It’s an outstanding opportunity for LCCC students to meet with a professional with David Zayas’ experience, Pasqua said. And with David Zayas’ background in the military and law enforcement before he tried acting, Pasqua said it could inspire LCCC students from all backgrounds to pursue their goals in the arts.
“People’s paths through their lives are so interesting and unexpected,” Pasqua said. “Even if it’s for a week — as a visitor, guest or teaching artist — that’s how we’re going to change lives.”