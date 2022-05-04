The City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department will host an Open House to discuss the West Edge Rezoning on Wednesday, May 11th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Public Safety Center (415 W. 18th St).
The Planning and Development Department encourages your participation and input to bring the West Edge vision to life! The image below shows the proposed boundaries of the West Edge Rezoning, which will be Mixed-Use Business Emphasis with the newly adopted Urban Use Overlay. More information on the rezoning can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/westedgerezoning
For questions, please contact Mark Christensen at (307) 637-6352 or mchristensen@cheyennecity.org