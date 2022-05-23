Let me be clear, I am not doubtful that we have many up and coming smart, talented, and amazing Americans in our midst that are well qualified to lead our nation into the future. I am a little more apprehensive, however, whether these folks will be convicted to give their time and talents to serve our nation. This is not a new concern. The iconic quote from Douglas Adams outlines it perfectly. “It is a well-known fact that those people who most want to rule people are, ipso facto, those least suited to do it”.
It seems that many folks who strive to be involved in our political process are driven by a personal agenda, have very little knowledge of our system, and ultimately become ideological sycophants that do more damage than good. The folks we need to run for office are raising families, running businesses, volunteering at service clubs, or just avoiding the public flogging that comes with running for public office. So again I ask: who’s gonna fill their shoes?
The answer is only going to be answered by committed, intelligent citizens that feel compelled to serve this nation. Your Chamber of Commerce and you can help! How? We can educate qualified candidates about the election system, convince quality folks to run for office, set up flexible HR policies to encourage participation, fund their campaign efforts, and then help the public learn about these individuals so that they are elected.
I truly believe that the election of 2022 will be historic in nature. We are at a crossroads in many respects. Your Chamber of Commerce will endeavor to keep you informed at every step of the way through forums, surveys, and even reverse endorsements. It may not be as drastic as Alan Jackson and George Strait sang (there’s been a murder on music row), but make no doubt that the future of our nation will be shaped by our ability to encourage good people to run for office and then subsequently to get them elected to office.