April 10-16, 2022, is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to thank our dispatch personal who work tirelessly behind the scene to ensure help is dispatched when someone has an emergency.
Public Safety Telecommunicators serve our citizens daily in countless ways. The work of these "unseen first responders" is invaluable in emergencies, and each of these dedicated men and women deserves our heartfelt appreciation. These hard-working folks are the ones who receive the call before we do. They work 24/7 to make sure anyone who calls gets the proper help. Americans place their trust in these individuals, not just this week but every day of the year.
This week, we recognize our telecommunications center's hard work and dedication to law enforcement and public safety every day.
