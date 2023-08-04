The Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) - in partnership with Ford Bronco Wild Fund and Outside - has released the first episode of Wildly Wyoming, a competition-style series. The five-part series will air every Thursday on Outside TV.

Wildly Wyoming features three groups of Team Bronco Ambassadors as they embark on different adventures across the state while competing to win $10,000 to donate to a local non-profit – all in the name of keeping Wyoming wild. Competitions include rock climbing, fly-fishing, mountain biking and more, while showcasing the beautiful and diversity of Wyoming’s wide-open spaces.

The Team Bronco Ambassadors for the series include:

Team One

Aaron Mulkey, an ice climber from Cody, WY.

Kayla Lockhart, a traveling fly fishing angler from Portland, OR.

Team Two

Lael Johnson, a fly-fishing guide from Seattle, WA.

Andrew Muse, an adventure athlete from Park City, Utah.

Team Three

Micayla Gatto, a freeride mountain biker from Vancouver, BC.

Tyrhee Moore, a mountaineer and outdoor educator from Washington, DC.

“Wildly Wyoming captures the state in a completely new perceptive; you’ll see scenes that will take your breath away,” said Diane Shober, executive director of WOT. “This partnership has taken the value-based mission of WY Responsibly to a much higher level of educating and facilitating responsible recreation.”

Along each route, teams will meet with local guides and organizations to learn how to be stewards of Wyoming’s natural spaces, wildlife, communities and culture.

The WY Responsibly campaign was initially launched as a response to COVID-19, providing safe travel tips and resources that resonated with travelers and residents alike, and led to WOT expanding the campaign into 2021 by fostering three main initiatives – adventure, wildlife and community.

To catch each action-packed episode every Thursday, go to watch.outsideonline.com/series/wildly-wyoming with the winning team to be announced during the fifth and final episode. For more information on WY Responsibly and WOT, visit travelwyoming.com.