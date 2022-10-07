Wyoming State Parks has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Hearts of STIHL Program, receiving $20,000 towards pollinator projects to be implemented in 2023.

STIHL Inc. selected six projects, representing the six state park regions, to fund sustainable, conservation, or environmental education programs.

The agency will be instituting a statewide initiative, “Wings Over Wyoming”, to positively impact pollinators through demonstration gardens, public programming, and improving habitat. Five sites will be highlighted including Bear River, Keyhole, and Edness K. Wilkins, but sites small and large throughout the state will be involved in this effort.

Wyoming State Parks is excited to work with partners, whether they are individuals, master gardener groups, or other organizations. If you are interested in partnering or volunteering with this pollinator project, please contact angelina.stancampiano@wyo.gov.

Interpretive Ranger Angelina Stancampiano says “we are excited to make Wyoming Parks even more pollinator-friendly with beautiful blooms and buzzing pollinators. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to engage with us in interpretative opportunities so that they can take pollinator projects and ideas home with them.”

America’s State Parks says: “STIHL Inc. recently announced the winners of the 2022 Hearts of STIHL program, an initiative to care for the environment through the preservation of our nation’s state parks. The 2022 Hearts of STIHL winners, representing the nation’s six state park regions, have each been awarded a $20,000 grant to help fund sustainability, recovery, conservation or environmental education programs.”

“The Hearts of STIHL program was established to support America’s State Parks Foundation and its efforts to protect and enhance these national treasures,” said Roger Phelps, STIHL Inc. corporate communications manager. “All of us at STIHL look forward to working with the parks and park personnel on these projects.”

“The awarded grants will be managed by America’s State Parks Foundation, ensuring that all funding will support environmental efforts and educational programming. More than 25 parks applied for the grant, with a broad variety of funding and support needs. “Selecting our final recipients was difficult,” said Phelps. “There were so many worthy projects, but in the end, we selected those that we felt would provide the greatest benefit to their communities and visitors to the parks.”