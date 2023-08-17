The Cheyenne Ice and Events Center is offering three fantastic programs for the fall and winter months (October-March). This year we are proud to offer Learn to Play Hockey, Learn to Skate, and the Adult Hockey League. The programs were highly successful last year, and early registration looks to be heading toward waiting lists again this season.
Be sure to register before the deadlines! Registration for the first session of Learn to Skate will end on September 25th and Adult league ends September 24th. Registration for Learn to Play will be accepted up to the starting date, and after the season begins on a limited basis.