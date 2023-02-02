To help lessen the impact of social isolation on Valentine’s Day, Wish of a Lifetime from AARP’s 10th annual Cupid Crew will hand deliver over 100,000 roses to older adults.

Since the pandemic's start, many older Americans have become more isolated, missing out on chances to connect with their communities and passions in life. With Cupid Crew, Wish of a Lifetime is empowering communities nationwide to help isolated older adults feel more connected and love.

“For a decade, Cupid Crew has uplifted and spread love to more than half a million older adults at risk of social isolation on a holiday that is all about community and appreciating those who shine a light in your life,” said Tom Wagenlander, vice president and executive director, Wish of a Lifetime from AARP. “We are excited to continue spreading love this year with over 100,000 roses delivered to isolated older adults across the country, and hope you will join us.”

Cupid Crew has enlisted volunteers across the country to help deliver roses and cards to older adults. Additionally, there will be official pop-up Cupid Crew locations in three cities including Denver, CO., Washington, D.C., and Tallahassee, FL. where passersby can receive a rose or Valentine’s Day card.

To participate and send love, go to wishofalifetime.org/cupid to learn more. From there, you can download and create a card, then send it to an older adult this Valentine’s Day. There is also more information on volunteering to deliver roses and/or donate to Wish of a Lifetime.