Hailey Scheschi

Friday, December 24 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a business near the 4300 block of Windmill Road to investigate a possible stolen vehicle.
 
Responding officers conducted surveillance in the area and observed the suspect vehicle, a white Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the road on Piccadilly Drive. Officers confirmed that the Jetta was stolen from a location in Laramie County.
 
As officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver of the Jetta fled at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit. The driver, later identified as Hailey Scheschi, 20, of Cheyenne, proceeded to drive recklessly and at times, into oncoming traffic. Officers slowed the pursuit for the safety of other drivers and lost sight of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
 
Officers established a perimeter and a short time later located the vehicle in an alley near Cindy Avenue. Scheschi fled from officers on foot and into a residence near the 4700 block of Piccadilly Drive. She was located and taken into police custody.
 
Scheschi was booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges felony charges of motor vehicle theft, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, and possession of methamphetamine.

