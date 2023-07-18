A 47-year-old female from Phoenix, Arizona, was gored by a bison near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone the morning of July 17.

The female was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison.

Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman.

The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged.

This incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share, including the woman’s condition.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached.

When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves.

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly.

Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

This is the first reported incident in 2023. The last reported incident occurred on June 28, 2022.