On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives responded to the scene and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra, she is considered a person of interest in this investigation.

Bocanegra is described as a 5’3” tall, 160lb Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see this person, call 911 to report it, but do not approach or attempt to contact her.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 633-4706 or the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 633-6524.