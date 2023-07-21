Cheyenne Frontier Days split 200 breakaway ropers into two groups for their preliminary qualifying round on July 18, and two women who excelled at Central Rocky Mountain Region colleges proved they could compete with anyone.
Nebraskan Brandy Schaack split first and second place in Group 2, netting her calf in 3.9 seconds to earn more than $3,700 aboard her beloved ‘JuJu.’
Schaack was an all-around cowgirl for the University of Wyoming and now teaches third graders in Chadron as well as coaching girls at Chadron State.
Laramie native Abbea Faris won third-place honors with a time of 4.2 seconds out of Group 1 at Cheyenne on July 18 to pick up a check for $2,300.
Faris was on the college rodeo teams in Cheyenne and Casper, during which time her life course was reset.