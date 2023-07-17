The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team will begin their quest for a repeat as the Region IX and West Plains District Champions this fall will begin their quest on August 26th when they host Salt Lake Community College to open their schedule of 13 games for the season.

Head Coach Lugo Arenas will begin his first season at the helm with four scrimmages beginning on August 6th against Real Colorado at the LCCC soccer fields and will be traveling for road scrimmages against Metro State University and Colorado Christian University.

“Our scrimmages during preseason will allow us to grow within the first few weeks with the goal to peak at the right time of the year,” Arenas said.

The non-conference schedule is one that Arenas said he is looking forward to as it will challenge his roster and give them an idea of what level they will need to achieve to make another run to the national tournament.

Along with SLCC, the team will also travel on the road to Florida where they will have matches with Daytona State College and Eastern Florida State College.

“We will have some tough tests early on with two of our three opponents coming off seasons where they reached the National Tournament,” Arenas said. “Opening the year with Salt Lake, the 2022 National Championship Runner-Up, will really start the year off with a bang. Hitting the road and heading to Florida will be a challenge with Daytona State, a yearly competitive program. Those three contests should really prepare us before the Region play begins at home on September 8th.”

The Region IX home opener will begin a run of three straight home games with Central Wyoming College followed by Northwest College on the 8th and 9th. The home stand will wrap up on September 15th with a game against Western Wyoming Community College.

Conference play will have a familiar face returning to the region with Gillette College bringing back their women’s soccer program who the Golden Eagles will face on the road on September 22nd in their first conference road game. That starts a run of four straight on the road before LCCC comes back for their final home games on October 6th and 7th against Otero College and Trinidad State College.

“I am gearing up and looking forward to my first season with the program,” Arenas said. “With plenty of new faces joining our program on both the player and coach level, it will surely be an exciting path to be on.”

All soccer games are free for the public to attend and are held at the Laramie County Community College soccer fields. Home games will also be streamed online on the LCCC Golden Eagle YouTube page. For a full schedule, fans can visit https://golccc.com/sports/wsoc/2023-24/schedule.