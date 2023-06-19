City Council will hold a work session Friday, June 23, at noon in Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.)

This work session will include a detailed presentation from Airport Director Tim Bradshaw regarding the runway, the 2024 fiscal year budget overview, upcoming projects, and the old terminal building.

The meeting is available in person and remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. A live stream will also be on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages and Spectrum local access Channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session, and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session: CRA Updates (June 23 at 12 PM)

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84894985993?pwd=TlpOYk5SbjFMZVlWbmVUbng1WDZYQT09

Password: WS06232023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 848 9498 5993

Passcode: 3148516021