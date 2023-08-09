The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, August 11, at noon in Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave.

This work session will include an introduction of board members, the juvenile service center, the crisis shelter, Youth Alternatives funding, current projects, youth group homes, and the board’s budget.

The meeting is available in person and remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live stream feed will also be on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages and Spectrum local access Channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session, and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session – Juvenile Justice Point Powers Board Updates (August 11 at 12 PM)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87513015275?pwd=ZlJEZVppdHlseEh6T0k3Smkyek8rQT09

Password: WS08112023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 875 1301 5275

Passcode: 7128625161