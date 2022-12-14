The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, December 16, at noon, in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.).

The purpose of the work session is to receive information from the Metropolitan Planning Organization regarding the Transit Development Plan for the next five years.

The meeting is available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live video will also be on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access Channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.

Work Session – Transit Development Plan (December 16 at 12 p.m.)

URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87993080440?pwd=OWdSYnFydCt5NEplM283QWx0TmZNdz09

Password: WS12162022

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 879 9308 0440

Passcode: 6668549864