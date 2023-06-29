The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, June 30, at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers (2101 O’Neil Ave.)

This work session will include a detailed presentation about Cheyenne’s water supply, the status of the Colorado River curtailment, current water conservation practices, and other water conservation practices in other communities.

The meeting is available in person and remotely. A Zoom link is available below and at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Live stream feed will also be on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages and Spectrum local access Channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session, and no other business will be conducted.

WWAC Updates (June 30 at 12 PM)

URL:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88411510071?pwd=UnR2cmNXY0FUamZWVXZlMEJqcXFQQT09

Password: WS06302023

Call in Access: 669-900-6833

Webinar ID: 884 1151 0071