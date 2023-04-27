The Department of Workforce Services is pleased to announce the re-opening of Workforce Development Training Fund (WDTF) Grants. The program was paused in April of this year due to the increased demand for and success of the program, in order to ensure the program’s continued financial viability.
WDTF will begin accepting applications for Business Training Grants and Internship Grants in May. Applications may be submitted during the first seven days of May and the first seven days of each month thereafter.
Applications for Apprenticeship Grants, Pre-Hire Economic Development Training Grants, and Pre-Obligation Grants will be accepted during the first seven days of June, and the first seven days of each month thereafter, as long as funding is available.
A note about applications:
- Applications must be complete, with supporting documentation provided, to be considered.
- Not all submitted applications can be approved due to limited monthly funding.
- Preferred Industries will be a consideration as applications are reviewed.
- Only businesses in good standing with Unemployment Insurance, Workers’ Compensation and the Secretary of State will be considered.
- Applications not approved may be resubmitted in subsequent months if the training is still applicable.
- If an application was not approved due to errors and/or omissions in the original application, the application must be corrected prior to resubmitting.
Please join WDTF for a virtual Q&A to specifically address the re-opening of the program as well as the new parameters within each grant.