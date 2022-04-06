On Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at approximately 2:25 PM, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies contacted a suspect in the area of Cahill Park in relation to a prior assault call at the Laramie County Community College. A slow speed pursuit was initiated with the suspect vehicle, which ended in the area of Miles Court, where an officer involved shooting took place. One of our Patrol Deputies was shot and is currently in the ICU Unit at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect is deceased and there is no further risk to public safety.

The incident was turned over to the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for the investigation of the officer involved shooting. Please direct any additional inquiries into this investigation to DCI.

Update on 4-4-2022

The deceased suspect from this shooting incident has been identified as 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne. The wounded deputy is still recovering at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Please direct any additional inquiries into this investigation to DCI.

Update on 4-6-2022

Our wounded deputy has been discharged from the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and is resting at home where his recovery period is expected to last several months. The incident is still under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Please direct any additional inquiries into this investigation to DCI.