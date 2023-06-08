Looking north along the Wiggins Fork valley near Caldwell Creek on the west half of The Ramshorn 30' x 60' quadrangle. Geologist (right) is standing on Pinedale-age glacial till, which caps valley-parallel ridges cored by sharply folded Paleozoic and Mesozoic bedrock (visible to the left of river channel in partial shadow). Peaks of the Absaroka Range, composed of volcanic breccia of the Wiggins Formation, are visible in the background.