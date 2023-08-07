Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing Right to Life of Wyoming, as well as Wyoming Representatives Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and Chip Neiman, filed the notice of appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court after the trial court blocked them from intervening in defense of the Life is a Human Right Act.
“The state of Wyoming is eager to uphold its law affirming that life is a human right and ensure women are given the real health care and support they deserve,” said ADF Senior Counsel Tim Garrison. “Our clients have a clear interest in defending that law, which safeguards the lives of unborn children and the well-being of their mothers. We will urge the Wyoming Supreme Court to allow them to help defend Wyoming’s duly enacted law.”
ADF attorneys filed the motion to intervene in Johnson v. State of Wyoming in the District Court of the 9th Judicial District of Teton County in April. In it, they explained that Right to Life of Wyoming and the legislators “have abiding interests in protecting women and unborn children. The Legislators have an ongoing interest in protecting their authority to regulate on abortion and related issues. [Right to Life of Wyoming] has an interest in ensuring that its advocacy efforts on behalf of [the Life is a Human Right Act] are fully defended and vindicated.”
Fred Harrison is serving as local counsel on behalf of Right to Life of Wyoming, Rodriguez-Williams, and Neiman.
WY Legislators, Pro-Life Group File Appeal to Defend State Pro-Life Law
Right to Life of Wyoming and two state legislators notified a state trial court Friday that they are appealing that court’s decision to block them from defending a state pro-life law that pro-abortion activists are challenging.
