Just in time for the holiday season, the Wyoming Young Contractors Coalition (WYCC) provided a gift to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne.

A check totaling just over $8,000 was recently presented to Executive Director Stephanie Freeman. The WYCC raised the funds during their annual golf tournament held this past September.

“We are really pleased with the fundraising results of our annual golf outing,” WYCC President Abby Pederson said. “We selected Meals on Wheels as our non-profit recipient this year and are so happy to see these dollars turning into hot, home-cooked meals.”

“We are very thankful for the donated funds from the WYCC,” said Stephanie Freeman, Meals on Wheels executive director. “The cost of food is continuing to climb, so we are facing significant challenges in finding affordable supplies. This really helps us fill in some of our funding gaps.”

The WYCC recently became part of the Wyoming Construction Coalition, a non-profit organization advocating for and supporting the Wyoming construction industry.

Both groups are currently working to engage and recruit new members.

“We were pleased to welcome the WYCC and its members into the WCC,” Executive Director Heidi Peterson said. “The young contractor’s group is very engaged and is comprised of up-and-coming leaders in the construction trades. These two coalitions are more important now than ever before, in terms of providing support within the industry and helping shape economic development efforts taking place in the state.”

The WCC and WYCC encourage construction professionals to become involved, network, and advocate for the industry, gain information about available jobs and participate in education/training programs and other member activities.

For more information about the WCC and the WYCC, visit www.webuildwyoming.org.