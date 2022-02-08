Meetings between the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WyDot) and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce covered how the proposed Fuel Tax could improve the infrastructure of Wyoming and stabilize the future of our communities.

Across the United States, funding for infrastructure is usually divided with 30% state burden and 70% federal burden. In Wyoming, the opposite is true, and the infrastructure is suffering as a result of the lack of federal funding.

With the proposed Fuel Tax, Wyoming would be able fulfill the required monetary match of federal grants and receive extensive federal funding to improve our infrastructure. This fuel tax is only 5 cents a year for 3 years, and would give us access to federal funds that will repair, rebuild, and renew our infrastructure to better serve our communities across the state of Wyoming.

““It is imperative that we find ways to match federal funding opportunities for roads. The Chamber believes that the upkeep of our highways, roads, bridges and other infrastructure is a commitment to future generations that we must uphold,” said Dale Steenbergen, CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

Current Funding of WyDot

WyDot does not have sufficient funding at this time to maintain the infrastructure we currently have. Updating that infrastructure is out of the question without additional funding.

Mark Gillett, a WyDot Engineer, explained, “Right now, we don’t have the money to fix [the roads], so we put up a sign that says ‘Slow Down’ and we wait.”

WyDot routinely runs out of funding after addressing critical safety issues and preserving WyDot assets such as pavement, bridges, communications and IT infrastructure, signage, lighting, drainage, and the maintenance fleet such as snow plows. Items like improving the operational effectiveness of the maintenance fleet, buildings, or WyDot software are left without funding, and improvements that would enhance mobility of Wyoming residents are unattainable at the current funding level.

According to WyDot, most of these expenses are not recurring annual expenses. The gap would reduce each year that Wyoming has additional funding and Wyoming’s infrastructure would then be closer to a new operating level without further funding gaps.