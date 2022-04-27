Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting seasonal paving operations in various locations around Laramie County this month.
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday near Carpenter on Wyoming Highway 214 between mile markers 3.6-4.4. After crews wrap up there, work will begin on WYO 213 near Burns between mile markers 10.9-11.4.
Other locations in Laramie County maintenance crews plan to pave this year include:
- Interstate 80, west of Pine Bluffs
- WYO 211/ Horse Creek Rd., various locations
- US 30, east of Cheyenne
- Interstate 80, west of Cheyenne, various locations including I-80 on ramp exit 8B from I-25
Please note the above list is not necessarily in project order; crews may move
between these locations based on weather conditions, material and equipment
availability, or other factors.
Motorists should stay alert if driving through any of these areas in the coming weeks and expect potential delays, including due to lane closures, flaggers, reduced speeds, or other traffic changes.
Delays are especially likely once crews begin work in the I-25/I-80 interchange; traffic should expect a detour during this portion of the project. Specific dates and detour routes for this portion of the project will be released once the schedule has been finalized.
This paving project is expected to be complete in about one month. All project scheduling is subject to change.