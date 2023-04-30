Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting seasonal paving operations in various locations around Laramie County this month.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday near Burns on Wyoming Highway 213 between mile markers 13.3-14.2.

After crews wrap up there, work will begin on WYO 212 east of Four Mile Rd.

Other locations in Laramie County maintenance crews plan to pave this year include:

I25 Port of Entry

I80 Service Road starting just east of County Road 135

Various other areas, including the Cheyenne complex maintenance yard

Please note the above list is not necessarily in project order; crews may move between these locations based on weather conditions, material and equipment availability, or other factors.

Motorists should stay alert if driving through any of these areas in the coming weeks and expect potential delays, including due to lane closures, flaggers, reduced speeds, or other traffic changes.

This paving project is expected to be complete in about one month.

All project scheduling is subject to change.