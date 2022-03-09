Design of Grand Ave. I-80 Bridge repair complete, to be let to contract

On March 10, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will open contractor bids for repair of damaged Grand Ave. Interstate 80 Interchange Bridge.

WYDOT engineers expedited the design process to meet the March 10 bid letting deadline. Once the bid has been awarded to a bridge contractor, work will begin to repair the structure with the goal to open exit 316 off ramp as soon as possible.

Work will primarily focus on the bridge column underneath the bridge surface. Interior lanes adjacent to the damaged column will be closed during the project, so motorists should be prepared for potential delays, especially during peak travel hours like morning and evening commutes.

The eastbound exit ramp from I-80 will remain closed for the duration of the repair. Continue to seek alternate routes.

Weather and supply permitting, the bridge rehab should have a completion date of early summer.