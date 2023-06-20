The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind residents about upcoming changes to license plates for light trailers.
Starting July 1, owners of light trailers – defined as trailers weighing less than 1,000 lbs. – can purchase a permanent plate for their trailer.
Light trailers that are less than 6 years old would incur a $350 one-time permanent registration fee for the plate.
To register older trailers, owners will need to pay a $50 one-time administration fee, a one-time fee equal to 5-times the county registration fee that would be due at 6 years of service, and a one-time fee equal to 5-times the state registration fee.
If the trailer is sold, the plate expires and the customer must remove the plate. Plates cannot transfer owners.
If an owner purchases plates for a trailer, sells it and purchases a new trailer within 60 days, the fees and plates would transfer to the new trailer.
Like most other license plates, these permanent plates will be issued by the counties.