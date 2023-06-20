Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.