The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled in July and August.

The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated every year to make sure it addresses both current and future needs.

District 1’s STIP meeting schedule is as follows:

- Carbon County

11 a.m. July 19: A public meeting at the WYDOT office conference room located at 301 Airport Road in Rawlins.

6 p.m. July 19: A presentation during the Carbon County Council of Governments meeting at the Baggs Community Center at 255 Osborn St. in Baggs.

- Albany County

11 a.m. July 25: A public meeting at the WYDOT District Office conference room, located at 3411 S Third Street in Laramie.

6 p.m. July 25: A presentation during a virtual work session with the Albany County Commissioners and Laramie City Council. Visit https://cityoflaramie.org/68/City-Council for the Zoom link information.

- Laramie County

11 a.m. August 1: A presentation to the Laramie County Commissioners in their Commission room located at 310 W 19th St. in Cheyenne.

2 p.m. August 1: A public meeting held at the WYDOT Headquarters Auditorium, 5300 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne.

Please reach out to andrea.staley@wyo.gov for information on how to attend or for a calendar invite. Public comments about current or future construction projects, including project suggestions not included in the STIP, are accepted at each meeting or via email prior to a meeting.