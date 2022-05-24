Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews reopened the seasonally-closed section of Wyoming Highway 70 today for the summer season.
Crews from Saratoga and Baggs started work on the 23-mile stretch of highway in early May, using multiple rotary plows and other heavy equipment to clear large drifts of snow.
The highway is one of several high-elevation mountain roads in Wyoming that closes annually in late autumn when relatively low traffic and deep snow accumulations render plowing operations impractical. This season the route, which tops out at 9,955 feet as it crosses the Continental Divide at Battle Pass, closed December 10.
Motorists through the scenic highway should use caution; severe weather is still possible at higher elevations in late spring, including heavy, wet, intense snow storms. Check road conditions before you travel at www.wyoroad.info or on the Wyoming 511 mobile app.
Tim Morton, WYDOT District 1 Maintenance Engineer, warns drivers to “be aware of melting snow along the roadway. The snow melt can refreeze at night creating isolated hazardous slick spots which may catch drivers off guard.”
Morton added tall snow banks may limit visibility around curves and can obscure signs, delineators or guardrail.
WYDOT maintenance crews may be in the area in the coming weeks to make repairs to items like guardrail or sign posts damaged by snow. Stay alert for workers in the area and be prepared to slow down.
WYO 70 typically has a target reopening date of the first week in June. Last year, WYO 70 opened on May 20. The highway reopened May 21 in 2020, June 3 in 2019, May 21 in 2018, and June 1 in 2017.