The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation awarded more than $64,000 in scholarships to Wyoming 4-H’ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college in the 2023-2024 academic year.
The scholarship committee awarded approximately $34,000 to first-time winners this year, says Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.
Past winners of the Ella Schloredt scholarship are eligible to continue receiving this scholarship for up to four years, providing they maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and meet academic progress requirements. Fifteen continuing scholarships ranging from $1,700 to $2,300 were awarded this year, Mack reports.
Scholarships, counties, names and amounts are as follows.
Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)
Albany – Lauren Balcom
Fremont – Jackson Hill
Hot Springs – Lexi Overfield
Johnson – Lily Crago, Hannah Qualm
Platte – Hadley Paisley
Uinta – Aubrey Reger
Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards
Albany – Kelcey Anderson, Malea Christensen, Thaddaeus Christensen
Goshen – Jakob Llewellyn
Johnson – Cassie Downare, Sydney Downare, Wolfgang Wuerker
Natrona – Ryan Loghry
Niobrara – Bryn Bruch
Platte – Todd Paisley, Chloe Palmer, Jolie Strahan, Madison Wright
Sublette – Jakobi Hibbert
Uinta – Tel Malone
Marian M Henderson Memorial, $1,500:
Laramie – Gracie Mae Kieter
Big Horn County - Jordan Flitner
Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin, $1,000:
Teton – Gracie Hardeman
Farmhouse Foundation, $1,000:
Natrona – Nolan Hornecker
J.M. Nichols, $300:
Lincoln – Colt Sotelo
Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park), $750:
Park – Cori Gordon
Lael Harrison, $500:
Goshen – Abigale Frederick
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, $1250:
Carbon – Hannah Lee
Crook – Jameson Fleenor
Goshen – Amberly Froerer
Johnson – Vivianne Ostheimer
Linnabur (Big Horn or Park), $750:
Park – Bailey Ferrin
Underwood Scholarship, $750:
Carbon – Thomas Wagner
Sublette – Morgan Grossman
Janie Smith (Laramie), $500:
Laramie – Katherine Olson
Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County), $500:
Laramie – Bailey Haley
Wyoming 4-H Foundation, $1,250:
Niobrara – Hannah Kerkes
Sweetwater – Simeon Stotts
Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson), $750:
Johnson – Karina Mysse-Bassett
Peterson (Crook), $500:
Crook – Valerie Burch
Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation, $500:
Sheridan – Lucinda Wilcock
Nolan “Tim” Bixby, $750:
Converse – Anna Grant
W.D. Whitmire Leadership, $1,000:
Carbon – Shiloh French, Bethany Heward
Park – Allison Morrison