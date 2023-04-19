The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation awarded more than $64,000 in scholarships to Wyoming 4-H’ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The scholarship committee awarded approximately $34,000 to first-time winners this year, says Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.

Past winners of the Ella Schloredt scholarship are eligible to continue receiving this scholarship for up to four years, providing they maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and meet academic progress requirements. Fifteen continuing scholarships ranging from $1,700 to $2,300 were awarded this year, Mack reports.

Scholarships, counties, names and amounts are as follows.

Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)

Albany – Lauren Balcom

Fremont – Jackson Hill

Hot Springs – Lexi Overfield

Johnson – Lily Crago, Hannah Qualm

Platte – Hadley Paisley

Uinta – Aubrey Reger

Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards

Albany – Kelcey Anderson, Malea Christensen, Thaddaeus Christensen

Goshen – Jakob Llewellyn

Johnson – Cassie Downare, Sydney Downare, Wolfgang Wuerker

Natrona – Ryan Loghry

Niobrara – Bryn Bruch

Platte – Todd Paisley, Chloe Palmer, Jolie Strahan, Madison Wright

Sublette – Jakobi Hibbert

Uinta – Tel Malone

Marian M Henderson Memorial, $1,500:

Laramie – Gracie Mae Kieter

Big Horn County - Jordan Flitner

Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin, $1,000:

Teton – Gracie Hardeman

Farmhouse Foundation, $1,000:

Natrona – Nolan Hornecker

J.M. Nichols, $300:

Lincoln – Colt Sotelo

Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park), $750:

Park – Cori Gordon

Lael Harrison, $500:

Goshen – Abigale Frederick

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, $1250:

Carbon – Hannah Lee

Crook – Jameson Fleenor

Goshen – Amberly Froerer

Johnson – Vivianne Ostheimer

Linnabur (Big Horn or Park), $750:

Park – Bailey Ferrin

Underwood Scholarship, $750:

Carbon – Thomas Wagner

Sublette – Morgan Grossman

Janie Smith (Laramie), $500:

Laramie – Katherine Olson

Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County), $500:

Laramie – Bailey Haley

Wyoming 4-H Foundation, $1,250:

Niobrara – Hannah Kerkes

Sweetwater – Simeon Stotts

Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson), $750:

Johnson – Karina Mysse-Bassett

Peterson (Crook), $500:

Crook – Valerie Burch

Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation, $500:

Sheridan – Lucinda Wilcock

Nolan “Tim” Bixby, $750:

Converse – Anna Grant

W.D. Whitmire Leadership, $1,000:

Carbon – Shiloh French, Bethany Heward

Park – Allison Morrison