On Tuesday, March 21, Wyoming students are encouraged to hop online for an engaging, one-of-a-kind career night featuring speakers from across the country, including Ryan “Cal” Callaghan of the MeatEater podcast and Netflix series.

The free virtual event, hosted by University of Wyoming Extension 4-H educators via Zoom, offers young people an opportunity to interact with professionals in fields ranging from zookeeping and dog training to leatherwork design, landscaping and the culinary arts.

“We can’t always bring people to Worland, but we can bring them online,” comments Washakie County 4-H educator Amber Armajo.

The 2023 career fair begins at 6 p.m. Mountain time. The event is open to all youth interested in learning about possible career paths, not just those enrolled in 4-H. To register, visit wyoming4h.org/virtual-career-night.

“I encourage people to sign up,” Armajo says. “In small-town, rural Wyoming we don’t always know what’s out there as far as careers. This is a great opportunity to explore outside of what we have here.”

After years of organizing in-person career fairs for local youth, she quickly pivoted to offer a virtual event during the pandemic. The new format was a hit, attracting students from across Wyoming and beyond.

This year, the event will kick off with 15-minute presentations by several featured speakers, including Callaghan and a recent college graduate from Lusk. Students will then have the opportunity to attend two additional presentations of their choice before a group wrap-up and Q&A session at 7:30 p.m.

All sessions, including those from previous years, are recorded and can be viewed at wyoming4h.org/virtual-career-night.

Contact Armajo at amwall@uwyo.edu or (307) 347-3431 with questions.