For the 12th time since the inception of the contest, the Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month poster has been judged the nation’s best through voting by the Society for American Archaeology.

In 1996, the first State Archaeology Celebration Poster Contest was held at the annual Society for American Archaeology meeting. Since this first contest in 1996, Wyoming has placed in the top three of the SAA poster contest 25 times, second place eight times and third place five times and now first place a record 12 times.

Judy Wolf, who recently retired from the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, produced the archaeology posters for the past 26 years.

According to Wolf, “Wyoming is a beautiful state with amazing archaeology! It has been a pleasure and honor to create the archaeology posters for Wyoming each year.”

This year’s Wyoming poster, “The Enclosure,” features a stone structure near the top of Grand Teton and discusses how and why it was built more than 150 years ago.

Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month posters can be picked up free of charge in both Cheyenne and Laramie:

In Cheyenne

State Historic Preservation Office

Barrett Building, 3rd Floor

2301 Central Avenue

In Laramie

Anthropology Building

12th and Lewis

Room 318

Posters produced between 2007 through 2022 are also available. If you would like a poster mailed to you, a $14 charge is necessary to cover mailing costs. Please add $4 for each additional poster requested. For example, if you wish to receive the 2022 and 2021 posters, the mailing charge is $18. If ordering more than 3 posters, please email amanda.castaneda@wyo.gov to ask about pricing.

Send your request along with a check or money order payable to “Wyoming Dept. of State Parks and Cultural Resources” and your name and mailing address to:

ATTN: Amanda Castaneda

State Historic Preservation Office

Dept. 3431, 1000 E. University Ave.

Laramie, WY 82071