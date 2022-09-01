In celebration of Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage, Gov. Mark Gordon will proclaim September as Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month (WAAM) on September 15.

Throughout the month of September, there will be events, activities, and lectures highlighting Wyoming’s history. To find an event near you, check out the WAAM 2022 Events Calendar.

The centerpiece of WAAM is an annually produced award-winning poster. This year’s poster, “The Enclosure,” showcases a stunning photograph of a stone structure perched atop the Grand Teton.

This structure represents a fasting bed, used by Indigenous peoples who were seeking help or guidance. This structure and its location, 13,280 feet above sea level just below the peak of a towering mountain, is a testament to the power of place and is an enduring legacy to the Native groups who lived in the region for millennia.

The poster is available free of charge and may be picked up at the State Historic Preservation Office, Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne, or in Laramie in the Anthropology Building located at 12th and Lewis, Room 312.

The posters are also available via mail with a $14 charge to cover mailing costs. Send your request along with a check or money order payable to “Wyoming Archaeology Month” and your name and mailing address to:

Amanda Castaneda, State Historic Preservation Office

Wyoming Archaeology Month, Dept. 3431,

1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY 82071.

WAAM 2022 apparel is available at a cost of $20 for short-sleeved shirts. Additionally, bandanas with a wide range of Wyoming projectile point illustrations are available for $12. Proceeds benefit WAAM activities.

To order, please visit https://wyomingarchaeologygear.square.site/. The Wyoming Archaeology Fair, which has become a beloved annual event, will be held Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site in Laramie.

The fair will showcase Wyoming’s cultural heritage including Indigenous lifeways and historic activities, and provides a unique, hands-on learning experience for all ages. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees are invited to try their hand at flint knapping, atlatl throwing, and pottery making, as well as hide painting, cordage making, yucca processing and more. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to meet local archaeologists, ask questions, find answers and get hands-on with these experts. This year’s special guests are the Wind River Dancers, who will demonstrate a variety of Indigenous dance styles. The Wind River Dancers will perform at 1 p.m.