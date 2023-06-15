The Wyoming Army National Guard proudly hosted a momentous occasion, Governor’s Day, at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center on June 10, bringing together Soldiers from across the state for a day of celebration and unity.
Governor’s Day marked a significant milestone for the Wyoming Army National Guard, representing the first time since 2016 that an event of this scale has been organized.
The gathering showcased the Soldiers’ dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to serve and protect the State of Wyoming.
The event commenced with an honorable visit from Governor Mark Gordon and the First Lady, Jennie Gordon, who graciously received a tour of Camp Guernsey and had the opportunity to inspect his Soldiers in a formal Pass and Review ceremony.
Their presence added to the already vibrant atmosphere of pride, camaraderie, and renewed purpose among the attendees.
After the ceremony, Gov. Gordon and First Lady mingled with Soldiers in the formation, viewed stunning military equipment displays, and met and enjoyed lunch with command teams from across the state at the All Ranks Club.
The Wyoming National Guard sincerely thanks all the Soldiers who participated in this remarkable event and to Governor Mark Gordon and the First Lady for their support and presence. Their commitment to the state and its defenders is greatly appreciated.