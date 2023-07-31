The Wyoming Arts Council board will hold a quarterly meeting Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10-11, 2023 at the Washakie Museum and Cultural Center in Worland (2200 Big Horn Ave.).
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, the board will convene to hear reports, plan for upcoming events, get updates on current Arts Council initiatives, and conduct business.
The board invites individuals and organizational representatives to attend any part of the meeting to observe the board process. The meeting continues from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The board will be available to hear public comments on Friday at 10 a.m. Users may join the meeting by calling in using this number: (US) +1 409-422-5228 PIN: 692 103 224# or join in person.
The mission of the Wyoming Arts Council is to provide leadership and invest resources to champion, sustain, and cultivate community through the arts.
For a detailed agenda and more information, please contact the Wyoming Arts Council office at 307-777-7742.