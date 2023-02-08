The Wyoming Arts Council board will hold a quarterly meeting Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 - 24, 2023 at Little America in Cheyenne.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday the board will convene to hear reports, plan for upcoming events, get updates on current Arts Council initiatives, and conduct business. An executive session may be called if necessary. The meeting continues from 9 a.m. – noon on Friday.
The board invites individuals and organizational representatives to attend any part of the meeting to observe the board process. The board will be available to hear public comments at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
The mission of the Wyoming Arts Council is to provide leadership and invests resources to champion, sustain, and cultivate community through the arts.
For a detailed agenda and more information, please contact the Wyoming Arts Council office at 307-777-7742.