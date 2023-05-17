The Wyoming Arts Council board will hold a quarterly meeting Monday and Tuesday, May 22-23, at Headwaters Arts and Conference Center in Dubois (20 Stalnaker St.).
Beginning at 1 p.m. on May 22, the board will convene to hear reports, plan for upcoming events, get updates on current Arts Council initiatives, and conduct business. The board will review grant panel recommendations for the fiscal year 2024 Community Support Grant. An executive session may be called if necessary.
The board invites individuals and organizational representatives to attend any part of the meeting to observe the board process. The meeting continues from 9 a.m. – noon on May 23.
The board will be available to hear public comments on May 23, at 10 a.m. and this will be the only time when the public can comment on the grant review process.
Users may join the meeting by calling in using this number: 1-208-717-2624 PIN: 788 552 936# or join us in person. All participants will be put in silent mode except during public comment.