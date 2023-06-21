The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP) has named Allen Thompson as its executive director.

In his new role, Thompson brings extensive experience in public service at the administrator level, a deep focus on leadership development, and skills in public relations.

“I am humbled to be selected for this position and am very excited about the opportunity to continue working with the great law enforcement professionals across the state,” said Thompson.

Thompson began his career in law enforcement with the Sheridan Police Department in 1998.

He worked uniform patrol and trained new officers, eventually being promoted to patrol sergeant.

In 2006, Thompson accepted a position at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

He rose through the ranks and became undersheriff in 2017.

Later that year, he was selected as the Sheridan County Sheriff and served in that role until he retired at the end of 2022.

“We are so very pleased to announce this appointment,” said Sheriff Jeff Hodge, WASCOP President. “Thompson is uniquely prepared to perform the executive director duties of WASCOP and has a well-established understanding of contemporary law enforcement needs across Wyoming.