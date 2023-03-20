The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) and Leadership Wyoming are excited to announce the class roster for the first cohort of The Wyoming Academy which will kick off this June. The WBC's vision for the program is to connect and grow all types of local leaders who are interested in developing more resilience and capacity in their local communities.

The 2023-2024 roster is made up of leaders from all levels and areas of the state, including economic development professionals, industry leaders, city and county staff, and key board members. All of whom will gather for four in-person sessions across Wyoming highlighting both large and small communities.

The Wyoming Academy, also referred to as The Academy, is designed to connect and grow leaders who are building resilient communities in Wyoming. Participants can also expect personal and professional development opportunities to assist them in moving the ball forward on an idea or project.

"We know that it takes many different types of leaders to strengthen and grow our communities and The Academy was designed to provide community leaders an economic development foundation that can be used to help their communities remove constraints to growth, create more local capacity, and build on the natural passion from within the communities," said Amy Grenfell, WBC Chief Operating Officer. "Leadership Wyoming has a solid and admirable reputation in the state for bringing people together to accomplish big things. Collaborating with them allows us to harness the magic and expertise of Leadership Wyoming to create a community of Wyoming leaders ready to take advantage of Wyoming's opportunities."

This program was created through a collaboration between the WBC and Leadership Wyoming. Both organizations will play a significant role in executing and facilitating the program.

"It is an absolute pleasure to work with the Wyoming Business Council to develop a new program to build capacity in our Wyoming communities and Wyoming leaders," said Mandy Fabel, Leadership Wyoming Executive Director. "We have designed The Academy to be a Masters level program for leaders who are engaged in their communities and want to help write the next chapter for the state."