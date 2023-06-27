The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom on Thursday, June 29, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m.

During the meeting, the Board will consider the following items of business:

Contract for broadband technical consulting

Contract with the University of Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis

Annual Challenge Loan Report

Executive Session for personnel matters

No further business will be addressed at this meeting. A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website

If joining by phone please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations. Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/Special_Mtg or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted).

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should send an email to wbc-conference@wyo.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

The next regular meeting of the WBC Board of Directors will be in Evanston on September 6 and 7, 2023.