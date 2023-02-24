The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors held their quarterly meeting via Zoom due to weather on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. During the meeting, they recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding.

The board also selected board positions for the upcoming year and recognized outgoing co-chair Erin Moore for her service. Mandy Fabel, executive director of Leadership Wyoming, presented about The Wyoming Academy , and the board heard updates from each of the WBC teams, including an economic outlook for Wyoming and a Pathways to Prosperity update from the Strategy Team.

The previous day, the board and WBC team held a virtual public work session with the Wyoming Workforce Development Council and InSite Consulting. Recordings of both meetings are available on the Business Council's YouTube channel

BRC projects considered at the Feb. 22 meeting:

Community Readiness - Campbell County Pronghorn Industrial Complex

Campbell County requests a $2,669,450 Community Readiness grant to construct the sewer system build-out of 160 acres in the Pronghorn Industrial Complex.

The board unanimously recommended this project for funding.

Community Readiness - Town of Sundance Old Stoney Project Phase II

The Town of Sundance requests a $2,837,763 Community Readiness grant for the final phase of the full restoration of the historic Old Stoney building.

The board did not recommend this project for funding.

Business Committed - Casper/Natrona County Economic Development Joint Powers Board Phoslock Environmental Technologies

The Casper/Natrona County Economic Development Joint Powers Board (EDJPB) requests a $600,000 Business Committed grant for the acquisition of a manufacturing plant to allow for Phoslock Environmental Technologies (PET) to relocate out of China with intentions of exporting Wyoming-made products within the United States and across the globe.