The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors held their quarterly meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, where they recommended two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan projects for funding.

The board also heard updates from each of the WBC teams, including an update on the Pathways to Prosperity project and a discussion of the initial Growth Perspective report provided by the Harvard Growth Lab team. Other business taken included the review and approval of contracts with LightBox and CTC Technologies for broadband support and an update and approval of rules for the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program.

A recording of the meeting is available on the Business Council's YouTube page.

BRC Business Committed projects considered at the Dec. 15 meeting:

City of Cody - Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion

The City of Cody added a loan request to their Business Committed Wyoming Legacy Meats Processing Expansion project that was originally recommended at the board's September meeting. They are asking for an additional $926,288 loan in conjunction with the already recommended $1 million grant.

The board unanimously recommended this project for funding.

Town of Lyman - Elevated Living Assisted Living Facility

The Town of Lyman requested a $1.5 million Business Committed grant and a $1.5 million loan for the construction of a 16,000-square foot assisted living facility. When completed, the facility will include 22 apartments, a complete kitchen, and a dining area.

The board unanimously recommended this project for funding.

Town of Glenrock - McGinley Manufacturing Expansion

The Town of Glenrock requested a $3,313,157 Business Committed grant to construct an 8,400-square foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing to include the aerospace and defense market. This facility will be located on a parcel of land currently owned by the company. If the project is approved, the company will transfer ownership of the land to the Town of Glenrock.

The board tabled this request until their next special or regularly scheduled meeting in order to do further analysis of the project.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY GRANT AND LOAN PROGRAM

The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. Council staff thoroughly review and vet each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and present to a board subcommittee prior to making recommendations to the full board.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state superintendent of public instruction.