Leading Online Public Program in Wyoming Celebrates the Accomplishments of Graduating Seniors at Commencement on June 3

Wyoming Connections Academy, Wyoming’s leading tuition-free, online program for students in grades K-12, celebrated the graduating Class of 2023 at the Riley Arena in Cody on Saturday, June 3. Students celebrated in person with administrators, teachers, staff, family and friends to cheer them on.

Wyoming Connections Academy’s Class of 2023 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state including Casper, Rock Springs, Jackson, and more, who received high-quality online programming. Among the graduating class, 38% of students plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 13% plan to enter the workforce, 9% plan to receive vocational training, and others plan to serve in the military or take a gap year.

“We are so proud to celebrate our graduates and their many accomplishments during their time with Wyoming Connections Academy,” said Shannon Siebert, principal at Wyoming Connections Academy. “Year after year, I am amazed at how these students take the reins regarding their education, and the endless opportunities they create for themselves. This year’s Class of 2023 is fully equipped with the skills and knowledge to make valuable contributions to their communities, and I am confident they will continue to strive for excellence.”

Graduating senior and Cheyenne resident, Kaydence Bartlett joined the program in 8th grade to accommodate her rodeo schedule. “I couldn’t have asked for a better educational experience,” said Bartlett. “I’ve loved my time at Wyoming Connections Academy and the flexible scheduling has been so accommodating for everything I have going on in my life outside of school.”

Wyoming Connections Academy serves more than 500 students in grades K-12 across the state, focusing on both academics and fundamental life skills that will serve them well throughout their life. Highly-skilled teachers are specially trained to bring their expertise and personality to the virtual classroom while providing students with continuous support to emphasize the importance of meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be tailored based on a student’s specific needs.

At Wyoming Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that enables them to take ownership of their educational journey. Students who enroll in the online program join a collaborative community of their fellow classmates and educators that provide a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

Enrollment for the 2023-24 online program is open at Wyoming Connections Academy for grades K-12. Interested families are encouraged to attend an upcoming online information session to find out if the online program is the right fit for their students. For more information about Wyoming Connections Academy, please visit the website at www.WyomingConnectionsAcademy.com.