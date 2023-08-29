Students across Wyoming return to the leading K-12 online public program following high marks on annual Parent Satisfaction Survey

Wyoming Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public program serving students in grades K-12 across the state, logged on for the first day of the 2023-2024 academic year. As a leading online program, Wyoming Connections Academy has provided students and families with more than 12 years of a high-quality, fully established online curriculum, and currently serves approximately 500 students.

Wyoming Connections Academy has a dedicated team of educators who are specially trained to support students and set them up for success in a virtual environment. With a flexible, non-traditional learning environment, students are offered a more tailored approach to learning with unique courses and a curriculum that emphasizes academics while helping to build fundamental life skills. Wyoming Connections Academy also facilitates opportunities for students to connect in person on field trips and through extracurriculars like online clubs and other interest-based activities.

“Each year we look forward to welcoming new students to our program and reconnecting with those returning to our virtual classrooms,” said Shannon Siebert, principal of Wyoming Connections Academy. “We are grateful to have so many students and families choose to learn with us at Wyoming Connections Academy and are proud to provide them with the opportunity to thrive in a virtual environment that can be individualized to meet our students where they are in their academic journey. We’re ready to kick off another great year with our Wyoming Connections Academy community.”

Students head back to the classroom on the heels of the online program’s recently released 2022-2023 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with Wyoming Connections Academy. According to the survey results:

94 percent of parents would recommend Connections Academy

97 percent of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Connections Academy

96 percent of parents are satisfied with the helpfulness of their child's Connections Academy teachers.

9 percent of parents say the Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education

97 percent of parents agree the Connections Academy curriculum is high-quality

In addition to the rigorous curriculum, Wyoming Connections Academy offers innovative and diverse courses, including foreign languages, game design, business law, sign language and more. Additionally, the program offers a flexible learning environment for children with a dynamic schedule, students who are ahead or behind in the classroom, learn at a different pace from their peers, or want a more individualized approach to learning.

Enrollment for Wyoming Connections Academy for the 2023-24 school year is open. Families are invited to attend online information sessions to see if learning in a full-time online school is the right fit for their child. A complete schedule of events as well as more information about the career pathways program is available by calling 1-800-382-6010 or by visiting www.WyomingConnectionsAcademy.com.