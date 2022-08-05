The Wyoming Department of Corrections issued a press release this morning that said one of its officers was shot while off-duty. The officer, Martin Maldonado, Jr. worked at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution.
According to the press release, Maldonado was shot while at a grocery store in nearby Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Police have arrested 35-year old Alexander Maldonado in connection with the shooting. Authorities have said the two may be cousins.
The Cowboy State Daily has a detailed report on the shooting and its aftermath. https://cowboystatedaily.com/2022/08/05/wyoming-prison-guard-shot-at-nebraska-grocery-store-has-been-flown-to-care/