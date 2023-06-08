The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $262,370.47 to 24 grant projects around the state of their recent grant review meeting.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, music programs, folk festivals, public art, art exhibits, and theatre equipment. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.

Albany County

Laramie Community Foundation, Inc., Touchstone Laramie 2023, $5,000

Big Horn County

Lovell-Kane Area Museum, Kane Depot Warehouse Restoration, $4,167

Fremont County

Wind River Valley Artists’ Guild, Dubois Chamber Museum 2023 Season, $5,000

Hot Springs County

Big Horn Basin Nature & Discovery Center Joint Powers Board, Wyoming Discovery Days Folk Festival, $10,000

Laramie County

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, Historic Atlas Roof Repair, $10,633.83

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, Hope Mural, $5,000

Natrona County

Casper Civic Chorale, 2023-24 Concert Season, $4,000

Natrona County Public Library Foundation, Outreach Vehicle, $25,000

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, WSO Pops in the Park Presents John Kirlin & the High Plains Drifters, $10,000

Park County

City of Cody Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Department, 2023 Concerts in the Park, $2,500

Sublette County

Main Street Pinedale, Green River Rendezvous Street Dance, $2,800

Pinedale Fine Arts Council, Soundcheck Summer Music Series/Folk for Kids Program Additional Concert & Senior Outreach, $6,000

Sweetwater County

City of Rock Springs, The Rock Springs Chinese Massacre of 1885 Memorial Sculpture, $25,000

City of Rock Springs, Broadway Theatre Lighting Upgrade, $7,899.64

Teton County

Community Center for the Arts, Sister Cities Celebration, $11,250

Jackson Hole Chorale, Retention of Key Staff Members, $20,000

MusicLand, Increase Our Community’s Quality Classical Music Education and Instruction for Our Youth, $2,000

Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center, Marmoleum Restoration and Exterior Paint, $10,000

Uinta County

Union Presbyterian Church of Evanston, Wyoming, Stained Glass Restoration, $42,000

Washakie County

Town of Ten Sleep, Nowoodstock 2023 Music Festival, $15,000

Washakie Museum, GROUNDED Exhibit and Indigenous Peoples’ Month, $7,600

Statewide

Alliance for Historic Wyoming, Lemley Mill & Miner’s Delight Stabilization and Interpretation, $25,000

Wyoming SHEEP Foundation, Wyoming Sheep & Wool Festival, $3,520

Wyoming Historical Society, Women of Wyoming: Then and Now, $3,000