The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $344,753 to 21 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, and educational programming. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.
Albany County
Laramie Plains Civic Center Foundation, Inc., Gryphon Theatre House Audio System, $30,000
Laramie Public Art Coalition, Capacity Support for Expanding Public Art Program, $35,000
University of Wyoming Anthropology Department, Digitizing the Hell Gap National Historic Landmark, $49,873.12
University of Wyoming, George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, Warren Mammoth Archaeological Project, $23,074
Fremont County
Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center, Eastern Shoshone Dictionary and Database Project, $24,100
Friends of South Pass, Ervin Store Exhibition Remodel, $3,500
Lander Performing Arts, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company Outreach, $8,000
Johnson County
Hoofprint of the Past, Display Case, $2,000
Laramie County
Arts Cheyenne, Developing the Cheyenne Emerging Artists & Creativity Center (CEACC), $13,500
Lincoln County
Star Valley Arts Council, Arts Programming, $20,000
Natrona County
Cadoma Foundation, Historic Bishop Home 2nd & 3rd Story Climate Control, $7,500
Platte River Trails Trust, Wind Cathedral, $15,300
Platte County
Chugwater Historical Unity Group, Historical Caboose Renovation, $19,906
Sheridan County
Sheridan County Historical Society, Wyoming Paleontology Exhibit Promotion, $3,966
Teton County
Art Association of Jackson Hole, Baldwin Endowment Enhancement, $15,000
Teton Music School, All Ages Program Expansion, $9,700
STATEWIDE
Central Wyoming College Foundation, Pathways to Indigenous Understanding, $12,500
Culture Conservation Corps, Uinta County Saddlemakers Symposium, $11,000
Relative Theatrics, Wyoming’s Homer: Touring and Teaching AN ILIAD, $3,000
The Wyoming Historical Society, WyoHistory.org – Increasing the Reach, $19,000
Wyoming Art Alliance, Developing a Statewide Network of Cultural Representatives, $19,534