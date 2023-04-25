The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board will meet May 18-19 at the Washakie Museum, 2200 Big Horn Avenue, Worland, WY. A Google Meet option is also available.

This board meeting will focus on review and award of April 1, 2023 grant applications.

This public meeting will be held in person. The meeting on Thursday, May 18 will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. The meeting on Friday, May 19 will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude AT approximately 2 p.m. An executive session may be held if necessary.

To participate via the Google Meet option:

Thursday, May 18 Meeting ID meet.google.com/rbn-nany-pgy Phone Number ‪+1 470-705-4426 PIN: ‪803 192 792# Friday, May 19 Meeting ID meet.google.com/yhw-pmfc-yeb Phone Number ‪+1 484-845-3201 PIN: ‪906 213 044#

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board meetings are open to the public. Grant applicants are encouraged to attend any grant review meeting, but cannot participate in the proceedings unless addressed by the board.

The WCTF program coordinator and board cannot confirm exactly when a grant application will be reviewed, but the board does have the option of reviewing an application "out of order" if an applicant is present at the meeting for a limited time.

The board meeting agenda is available on the WCTF website, www.wyoculturaltrust.com. Please feel free to contact the WCTF Program Coordinator, Renée Bovée at renee.bovee@wyo.gov or 307-777-6312 with any questions.