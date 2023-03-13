The next Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund (WCTF) grant application deadline is Saturday, April 1, 2023 for projects/events/activities which begin after July 1, 2023.

WCTF grants are restricted to non-profit and governmental entity applicants based and Wyoming and do require a match (though that match can be cash or appropriate in-kind).

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant application process is now electronic.

The Cultural Trust Fund has worked with Foundant Technologies to create a convenient online grant application process. All grant applications will now need to go through the online application process. To get complete information on the new grant application process and to review grant guidelines, visit the WCTF website, wyoculturaltrust.com.

The April 1 deadline is a hard deadline. All grant applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on April

1, 2023.

But, you ask, can I still submit a draft application for review prior to deadline? Of course, just through the grant portal! The Cultural Trust Fund Program Coordinator, Renée Bovée, is still available to review drafts and will provide comments through the grant portal.

Please feel free to contact Renée at renee.bovee@wyo.gov or by calling 307-777-6312 with any questions.